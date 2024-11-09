Logo
Tired Yamal could be rested against Sociedad, Flick says
Tired Yamal could be rested against Sociedad, Flick says

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 26, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

09 Nov 2024 11:16PM
It is uncertain whether Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will be fit to start in Sunday's LaLiga match at Real Sociedad, manager Hansi Flick said.

Defender Pau Cubarsi is in contention after suffering a facial injury in Wednesday's 5-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Cubarsi participated in a full training session with the team, which did not include fellow 17-year-old Yamal.

"Lamine was inside and he did specific strength training. He has had a lot of matches in the last few weeks so we took care of him and let him (train separately) indoors. We will see what his situation is tomorrow," Flick told reporters on Saturday.

Flick heaped praise on Barca's 36-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 19 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

"He is in very good shape. I am also impressed with how he helps the defence. For me, there are no thoughts about giving him a rest.

"(midfielder) Dani (Olmo) felt a little bit unwell at night but this morning he is doing better, so with him just treatments and medicine, I think he is ready for tomorrow against Sociedad."

Sociedad have fared better on the road, collecting 11 of their 15 points away and losing four of their six home matches, with their only victory in front of their own fans coming against lowly Valencia.

Barcelona, on 33 points from 12 matches, are six points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who have 27 from 12 games.

Source: Reuters

