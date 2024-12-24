Title-chasing Inter claim 2-0 home win over Como

MILAN, Italy : Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory over lowly Como thanks to second-half goals from Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram on Monday to remain within touching distance of the Serie A summit.

The win lifted third-placed defending champions Inter to 37 points from 16 games. They are three points off leaders Atalanta and one behind second-placed Napoli, who have both played 17.

After dominating the first half, Inter finally took the lead with Augusto's towering header at the far post from a Hakan Calhanoglu corner three minutes after the break.

Thuram sealed the win two minutes into stoppage time with a powerful shot past Pepe Reina to reach 12 league goals, level with Atalanta's Mateo Retegui in the Serie A scoring chart.