Title contenders Napoli focusing on the present as they look to end three-game slump

Napoli will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Como on Sunday, with coach Antonio Conte acknowledging the challenge comes at a difficult moment for his side.

Napoli are top of the Serie A with a two-point advantage over champions Inter but head into Sunday's visit to Como after three consecutive draws, ending their seven-match winning streak.

"We try to convey from day one to focus on the present, a difficult match in Como, tough, we will have to overcome ourselves in a moment that is not easy because of so many situations," Conte told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have to be very careful about Como, it's three important points, it's an important match for us and for them. At the same time, we are working in the right way to face all competitions to win."

While Napoli have conceded at least one goal in their last five matches, Conte says he is not concerned about any defensive issues and is aiming for balance in all phases of the game.

"Scoring one more goal than the opposition is my preferred approach, but we always work on balance between both phases," he said. "It happens, you can go on a run of clean sheets or concede regularly. What matters is consistency in results."

When asked about Como coach Cesc Fabregas' praise, calling him a perfect coach for struggling teams, Conte acknowledged his track record but hinted at a desire for a different challenge.

"That has been my story, but in the future, I'd like to start in pole position for once," the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach said.

"It would be interesting to see what it's like to begin a project from a position of strength."