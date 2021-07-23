Tokyo Olympics declared open; Team Singapore led in by Loh Kean Yew and Yu Mengyu

TOKYO: In an opening ceremony that was equal parts surreal and sensational, the Tokyo Olympic Games were officially declared open on Friday (Jul 23).



And in front of a largely empty 68,000-seater stadium, a sprinkling of Singapore’s contingent made their first appearance at the Games. They were led by badminton player Loh Kean Yew and table tennis athlete Yu Mengyu, who carried the Singapore flag.



Due to coronavirus restrictions, a large swathe of athletes, including some from Singapore, were not present in a scaled down ceremony.



Still, a total of about 6,000 competitors and team officials, 900 Games stakeholders and guests of honour, and 3,500 members of the media were present, organisers said.



In an Olympic first, spectators had been barred from attending the ceremony as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.



And apart from sections of the stadium occupied by members of the media and various dignitaries such as US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, the lights, sounds and sights echoed off empty seats.



Yet prior to the ceremony, there was an undeniable buzz on nearby streets as crowds gathered to snap photos and catch a glimpse of proceedings.

