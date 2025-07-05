Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey :It is too soon to say whether Kylian Mbappe will start in Real Madrid's Club World Cup quarter-final match against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, coach Xabi Alonso said, as the French forward continues his recovery from gastroenteritis.

Mbappe made his tournament debut on Tuesday as Real Madrid edged Juventus 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals after missing all of the group stage.

"He's getting better. He's been improving over the last three days," Alonso told reporters at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday. "Tomorrow morning we will be deciding if he will be part of the initial 11."

Mbappe came off the bench as a substitute in the second half of the Spanish side's 1-0 win over Juventus in Miami on Tuesday, earning wild applause in a scene that underscored his global appeal at the U.S.-hosted tournament.

Mbappe was briefly hospitalised early in the tournament, isolated from his teammates as he recovered.

Alonso's team have leaned on Gonzalo Garcia to deputise in his absence, as the 21-year-old academy graduate has recorded three goals - including Tuesday's winner - and an assist in a breakout performance at the competition.

"I think (Garcia and Mbappe) could complement each other and if it's something that is required, it's not something I'm going to turn a blind eye to," said Alonso.

They face a Dortmund team in solid form on Saturday, after the German side held off a stirring second-half fightback from Monterrey 2-1 this week to book their spot in the final eight.

"Dortmund is a very good team. As soon as (coach Niko Kovac) was at the helm, they were growing and developing and on the rise," said Alonso. "We are facing a tough opponent... It’s gonna be tight tomorrow."