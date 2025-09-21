Toothless Wolves in need of lift after worst ever league start

WOLVERHAMPTON, England :Wolverhampton Wanderers’ worst start to a league season in the club’s history was compounded by Saturday’s dismal 3-1 home loss to Leeds United and striker Jorgen Strand Larsen believes they are in desperate need of a change in mentality.

Wolves have lost all five league games in the Premier League this season but made a promising start against struggling Leeds when Ladislav Krejci gave them an eighth-minute lead.

But goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor before halftime sent boos ringing around Molineux Stadium at the break, and at the final whistle, as the home side were unable to find a way back into the game.

Manager Vitor Pereira signed a new three-year contract this week despite their poor form, but looked a man devoid of ideas as Wolves limped to another defeat.

"I think we are in a really tough spot right now," Strand Larsen admitted to Premier League Productions. "I am really disappointed in all of us. Nobody wants to be in this situation but nobody else can complain about it, only ourselves. We were 1-0 up and cannot give the goals away we did today.

"It kills us, and it kills the people who want to come into the game, too. It's about the mentality of the players and we need to do better and hopefully we can do it because this league is too tough to be playing like this. The goals we conceded were easy crosses and we had give-away passes."

The Norwegian gave Pereira his backing though and believes there is no lack of ability in the squad.

"I believe in us, I believe in the manager," he said. "What we have is something special which we showed last season. We have the quality and just need to focus on the small details."

Wolves are next in action on Tuesday when they host Everton in the League Cup, before a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next Saturday.