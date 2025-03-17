Torres double helps Barca claim late 4-2 comeback win at Atletico Madrid

MADRID : Barcelona's Ferran Torres' scored twice to help secure a late 4-2 comeback win at Atletico Madrid in a pulsating LaLiga clash on Sunday that took the Catalans back to the top of the table.

Barca have 60 points and a game in hand after last week's postponement of their home game with Osasuna. They are level on points with Real Madrid, who won 2-1 at Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico remain third on 56 points from 28 games.

The hosts took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Julian Alvarez after Antoine Griezmann broke quickly and found Giuliano Simeone, who curled a precise pass for the Argentine to score his 11th league goal of the season.

Diego Simeone's side doubled their lead in the 70th minute through substitute Alexander Sorloth's brilliant close-range finish after he was set up by Conor Gallagher.

However, Barcelona responded almost immediately when Robert Lewandowski got on the end of Inigo Martinez's cross.

Barca pulled level when Torres headed home in the 78th from Raphinha's delightful ball into the box and Lamine Yamal added a third in stoppage time before Torres put the icing on the cake for the visitors with his second of the night.