Torres double helps Barcelona cruise to 3-0 victory over Getafe

BARCELONA :Ferran Torres scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday, with Dani Olmo adding the third goal and an assist in another impressive display by Hansi Flick's side.

The win keeps the unbeaten Catalans second in La Liga on 13 points, trailing leaders Real Madrid by two points after Los Blancos maintained their flawless record with five wins from five matches by beating Espanyol on Saturday.

Torres opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a brilliant team move, firing past David Soria after Olmo's clever back-heel set him up perfectly.

The Spanish forward doubled the advantage in the 34th minute, beating the offside trap from Raphinha's through ball before delivering a tidy finish just inside the left post.

Olmo wrapped up the scoring in the 63rd minute with a first-time finish from just inside the box after Marcus Rashford's perfectly timed cross.

Barca's next test will be an away trip to face Real Oviedo on Thursday, while eighth-placed Getafe will host Alaves on Wednesday.