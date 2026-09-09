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Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory
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Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory

Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 8, 2026 Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their first goal with Pau Torres REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen
Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 8, 2026 Club Brugge's Yann Sommer and Brandon Mechele in action with Aston Villa's Pau Torres REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen
Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 8, 2026 Club Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi and Hans Vanaken look dejected after Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia scored their second goal REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen
Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 8, 2026 Club Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen
Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Club Brugge v Aston Villa - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 8, 2026 Club Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen
09 Sep 2026 02:59AM
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MADRID, Sept 8 : Aston Villa survived a second-half surge from Club Brugge to open their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 away win on Tuesday, with Pau Torres providing two assists for Unai Emery's side.

AEK Athens also made a winning start, beating Austrian side LASK 1-0 in Greece thanks to Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin's curling free kick midway through the first half.

In Belgium, Torres set up John McGinn to put Villa ahead in the 11th minute, but Hugo Vetlesen equalised for the hosts eight minutes later.

Villa responded swiftly, with Emiliano Buendia restoring their lead from a Joao Gomes assist before Nicolas Jackson made it 3-1 just before halftime, Torres again supplying the final pass.

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Brugge dominated after the break and Nicolo Tresoldi pulled a goal back with a penalty in the 61st minute, but Villa protected their advantage to secure all three points.

Marin provided the decisive moment for AEK in the 21st minute, curling a free kick from outside the penalty area on the left-hand side into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

Later on Tuesday, Real Madrid host Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund welcome Villarreal, Portuguese champions Porto entertain Manchester City and Lille face Real Betis.

Source: Reuters
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