Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England :Tottenham Hotspur battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion with Jan Paul van Hecke's own goal giving the visitors a deserved share of the spoils on Saturday.

Van Hecke turned in a cross by Mohammed Kudus in the 82nd minute of an entertaining clash on the south coast with the point moving Spurs into second place in the Premier League.

Tottenham could even have snatched a win but will be reasonably content to maintain their strong start to the season under new manager Thomas Frank.

After five games they have 10 points with their only league defeat coming at home to Bournemouth.

Brighton, who will also feel they should have picked up their second win of the season, have five points.

"We have to be more ruthless sometimes. Be more stable in some moments," Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said.

"But we have to see the positives."

Tottenham began the game in strong fashion with Kudus a lively presence but they fell behind to a sucker punch.

Brighton stopped a Tottenham attack and Georginio Rutter's first-time pass sent Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh who was just onside, racing clear and he coolly rounded Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to score with ease.

Tottenham then gifted the hosts a second goal with Lucas Bergvall giving the ball away deep on the right before Yasin Ayari struck a right-footed angled drive that Vicario should have kept out after getting a hand to it.

Richarlison pulled a goal back just before halftime, stabbing in from close range after controlling a low pass into the area by Kudus and Tottenham dominated the second half.

Substitute Xavi Simons was especially lively and was denied by a great save from Bart Verbruggen before side-footing another chance wide after more good work by Kudus.

Tottenham plugged away though and when Kudus again delivered a dangerous ball across the area it struck the thigh of Van Hecke and nestled in the goal.