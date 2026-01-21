Tottenham beat 10-man Dortmund to close in on last-16 spot

LONDON, Jan 20 : Tottenham Hotspur shrugged off their domestic gloom with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund that took the heat off head coach Thomas Frank and put them within touching distance of the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.

First-half goals by captain Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke gave Tottenham control against a desperately disappointing Dortmund side who played three-quarters of the match with 10 men after Daniel Svensson's red card.

Tottenham have won just twice in 11 Premier League matches at their home stadium this season - a run that has left Frank fighting for his job. But in Europe they have been impeccable in north London, winning all four of their Champions League games.

The latest one lifted them into provisional fourth place in the table ahead of Wednesday's games, meaning another win away to Eintracht Frankfurt next week should seal a top-eight spot and a place in the last 16.

Dortmund, who began the night level on 11 points with Tottenham but ahead on goal difference, face Inter Milan in their last game and are now likely to have to take their chances in the playoffs.