Tottenham boss Postecoglou vents anger after another loss

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou came out fighting after another damaging Premier League defeat on Saturday, lauding his injury-hit team's performance and venting his frustration at the injustice of it all.

A 2-1 home loss to Newcastle United was hardly how Postecoglou needed the New Year to begin. With a League Cup semi-final first leg looming against Liverpool on Wednesday and their next Premier League fixture away at Arsenal, things could potentially get worse for the under-pressure Australian.

Tottenham have now taken only five points from their last eight Premier League games and a run of six home league games without a win is their longest such streak since 2008.

There were mitigating circumstances on Saturday, with injuries and illness decimating the squad.

Third-choice keeper Brandon Austin was given his debut with Fraser Forster confined to his sickbed, while Tottenham's patched up central defence featured Radu Dragusin and youngster Archie Gray - both of whom had been ill in the build-up.

Tottenham were already without the likes of injured keeper Guglielmo Vicario, defenders Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies and forward Richarlison, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was suspended on Saturday.

Yet they began the game well, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Dominic Solanke's header, and dominated the second half as they battled to get back on level terms.

Postecoglou has at times cut a gloomy figure during Tottenham's recent struggles, but on Saturday he said his threadbare side had played brilliantly. He was furious that Newcastle's equaliser, scored by Anthony Gordon, had been allowed to stand despite a handball by Joelinton.

'ANGRIEST I HAVE EVER BEEN'

"I'm hugely proud of the performance and shattered we didn't get the reward the players deserved, it was brilliant, outstanding and we deserved to win," Postecoglou, whose team have 24 points from 20 games, told reporters.

"On any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would win that game."

Pushed on Newcastle's equaliser, Postecoglou added: "I'm just really, really angry, angriest I think I have ever been in my career that they were denied the right rewards for a fantastic performance.

"Don't keep asking me about the decision. If you guys have no opinion about it that's fine. I know you just want me to say something but I'm not going to. I think it's clear. Now whether people agree with me or not whether it wasn't handball or it was accidental, I'm just not interested in any of that discussion.

"What I'm saying is, on any given day with a fair and even playing field and logical thought processes we would have won that game, that's it. You can make what you want of that."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe had some sympathy, admitting there was a handball but said the rules had been applied correctly. He was keener to talk about his side's fifth successive league win that has put them right in the mix in the battle for a top-four finish.

"On another day maybe we could have led by two at the break and then second half we had to defend really well," he said. "I'm really pleased to get over the line and win the game."

Both sides have a quick turnaround with Newcastle back in north London against Arsenal in their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday, and Tottenham at home to Liverpool on Wednesday.