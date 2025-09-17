Tottenham's Frank makes strong case for the defence

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank's predecessor famously said he was not in the business of grinding out 1-0 victories, but times have changed at the north London club.

That is exactly what Tottenham did on Tuesday as Frank's first game in the Champions League ended with a narrow defeat of wily Spanish side Villarreal.

It was not pretty, and Tottenham were almost non-existent as an attacking force after being gifted a fourth-minute own goal by Villarreal's Brazilian keeper Luiz Junior.

But Frank did not care, as his side kept a fourth clean sheet in five games to underline the sense of discipline he has quickly instilled at a club that conceded 65 league goals last season when coming 17th under Ange Postecoglou.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"In any competition it's good to get three points and get a good start. I'm happy with that," the Dane, who replaced Postecoglou in June after the Australian led Tottenham to the Europa League title, told reporters.

"I'm happy with the clean sheet. I'm happy with the defensive side of the game. I think we were extremely good and limited Villarreal to very little throughout the game.

"It was a very even game that we edged in the end. What I like is that our foundation is strong. Now we are four games won, three in the Premier League, one in the Champions League, and we have four (clean) sheets, which is massive."

Tottenham have not exactly been goal-shy either this season, scoring eight in four Premier League games, but they lacked attacking cohesion against a well-drilled Villarreal defence.

Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus both began well but faded while Richarlison cut a frustrated figure in attack and late substitute Randal Kolo Muani, given his first appearance since his loan move from Paris St Germain, hardly got a touch.

Frank, however, said he had no doubt that Tottenham's attack would score goals freely this season, but his main priority since taking charge was to firm things up at the back.

"This team, these players, we will score goals. There's no doubt of that," Frank said. "I know we only scored an own goal today, but we will score goals, I'm not in doubt of that.

"I think the big thing was that we needed to defend better. So we worked very, very hard on structure, key principles, recovery runs. Doing the tough job, that gives you a top opportunity to win games, and we've proven that so far."

Villarreal coach Marcelino said his side had deserved more, and few would disagree after the way they recovered from an early setback to outplay the hosts at times.

"I'm proud of how the team competed against a formidable opponent. It's a shame we didn't at least get a draw. I think we deserved more. We have to keep going," he said.