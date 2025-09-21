Tottenham's new-found resilience gives Frank goosebumps

LONDON :Resilience was not a word associated with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season but after coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday new manager Thomas Frank said his side's spirit gave him goosebumps.

"I'm very, very pleased with it. I think there was also a situation the first half, the way we sprinted back on our recovery runs. That's goosebumps, that's bread and butter," the Dane, who has made an instant impact, told reporters.

His side might have needed an own goal by Jan Paul van Hecke to secure a point but they thoroughly deserved it after the way they responded to falling behind to first half goals by Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari.

If anything, after Richarlison pulled a goal back they were the dominant side and might have won.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It was a stark contrast to last season under Ange Postecoglou when Tottenham lost 22 of their 38 games, including 3-2 at Brighton after leading 2-0.

Former Brentford manager Frank has quickly instilled some order to the chaos that was Tottenham at times last season and they have conceded only three league goals in five games, picking up 10 points to sit in second place.

Not only that, but Saturday's effort came after a 1-0 Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday.

"You want to be a resilient team because we play against good teams and it will be difficult sometimes," he said.

"I thought the players looked strong and were intense throughout the game, even though we had a midweek game.

"It's a good group of players. They want to perform. They are disappointed after the game. Even when we come back, they wanted to win. Maybe this was our most complete performance so far in the season. But in the end of the day, it's mentality to stay in there when it's tough.

"I love the way we started the game. Away from home, just boom, on top of it."

Asked to evaluate the start of his Tottenham career, Frank added: "Right now, I think it's about that consistency. We played five Premier League games, I think we had four good performances, and one bad. So can we just get all the bad performances out and consistently produce good performances?"

The coming months will answer that question but so far the signs are looking good for Frank whose side face Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup next week before an away trip to Leeds United in the Premier League.