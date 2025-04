PARIS : Stade Toulousain hooker and France international Peato Mauvaka has suffered a serious knee injury and will be out for Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final against Bordeaux-Begles, the club said on Tuesday.

Local media later reported the injury as a ruptured cruciate ligament.

It is the latest setback for Toulouse, who have already lost star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont to a similar injury in March and saw Scottish fullback Blair Kinghorn ruled out last weekend, also with a knee problem.