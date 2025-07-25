Logo
Logo

Sport

Tour de France shortens stage 19 after cattle disease outbreak forces route change
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tour de France shortens stage 19 after cattle disease outbreak forces route change

Tour de France shortens stage 19 after cattle disease outbreak forces route change

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 18 - Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze - Courchevel Col de la Loze, France - July 24, 2025 Team Picnic PostNL's Oscar Onley, UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar and Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard in action during stage 18 Pool via REUTERS/Papon Bernard

25 Jul 2025 05:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, France :Friday's Stage 19 of the Tour de France has been shortened after an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis in cattle near the Col des Saisies forced authorities to cull livestock and restrict access to the area, race organisers said on Thursday.

The 129.9-km stage from Albertville to La Plagne was due to include the ascent of the Col des Saisies, but the climb has now been scrapped to avoid the affected zone, ASO said in a statement.

"In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and in order to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided, in agreement with the relevant authorities, to modify the route," ASO said.

The ceremonial start will take place as planned in Albertville, followed by a 7-km neutralised section before the official start an hour later than planned.

Riders will rejoin the original course shortly before Beaufort, at the 52.4-km mark of the initial route.

As a result, the stage will now be reduced to 95 km.

The shortened stage still finishes in La Plagne and comes just two days before the Tour concludes in Paris on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement