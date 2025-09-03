Townsend to take Scotland to next Rugby World Cup

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension which will take him up to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old has been in charge since 2017, Scotland's longest-serving international coach in the professional era, and he will take charge of his 100th test during the Six Nations next year.

"Being the Scotland head coach is a massive honour for me personally, a true privilege. The opportunity to coach my country at another Rugby World Cup is exciting and I am hugely motivated to help the team perform to its potential," he said in a statement.

The extension to a contract due to run out next April comes as Townsend continues to offer hope to long-suffering Scottish rugby fans with his teams repeatedly flirting with success, but never being able to fulfil their potential.

During his tenure, they have reached fifth in the world rankings, registered four consecutive Six Nations wins over England from 2021 and had 12 players on the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia this year.

"Over recent years I have been really encouraged by the progress the team has made and the depth we have built in a number of positions. The experiences from our Summer Tour and also the Lions Tour will add an extra layer to our group," he added.

However, the Scots did not make it out of the group stage in their two World Cup appearances under Townsend, and in his eight Six Nations championships in charge, their highest placing has been third, on two occasions.

Under Townsend, Scotland have won 53 of 94 tests, losing 40 and drawing once. His side will play four matches at Murrayfield in November, taking on the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, and Tonga.

"It's going to be an exciting build-up period to the World Cup with the potential of a new competition for our summer and autumn fixtures in 2026 as well as two Six Nations Championships for us to attack. And this November we have a cracking run of home fixtures," Townsend said.

"There is a real belief within the squad that they can achieve special things, and I can't wait to work with them again to help make this happen," he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Additional reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Christian Radnedge)