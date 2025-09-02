Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from top soccer leagues on transfer deadline day on Monday (times GMT, transfer fees either disclosed or as reported by media):

($1 = 0.7402 pounds) ($1 = 0.8542 euros)

1700 LILLE SIGN INDONESIA DEFENDER VERDONK FROM NEC NIJMEGEN

Ligue 1 side Lille have signed Indonesia international defender Calvin Verdonk from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old has earned 10 caps for his country.

Verdonk will become the first Indonesian to play in Ligue 1 and Lille's first Asian international player.

1700 COMO SIGN AUSTRIAN DEFENDER POSCH ON LOAN

Como have secured Austria international Stefan Posch from Bologna on a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy.

1610 MUSAH SEALS ATALANTA LOAN FROM MILAN

U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah has joined Atalanta on loan from AC Milan, with the 22-year-old’s deal including an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

1608 MIKAUTADZE LEAVES LYON FOR VILLARREAL

Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze has joined Villarreal from Ligue 1's Olympique Lyonnais, the Spanish club said. Media reported that LaLiga side Villarreal paid 30 million euros for the 24-year-old.

1553 SWITZERLAND MIDFIELDER RIEDER MOVES TO AUGSBURG

Switzerland midfielder Fabian Rieder has joined Bundesliga outfit Augsburg from French side Stade Rennais.

1552 OBAFEMI ARRIVES AT BOCHUM ON LOAN

Ireland forward Michael Obafemi has joined German second-tier side VfL Bochum on a season-long loan, his Premier League club Burnley said.

1540 HAMBURG SIGN MIDFIELDER LOKONGA FROM ARSENAL

Belgium midfielder Sambi Lokonga has joined Bundesliga side Hamburg SV on a permanent deal from Arsenal. The 25-year-old joined Arsenal in 2021 from Anderlecht, making 39 appearances for the north London side before loan spells at Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla.

1530 GONZALEZ MOVES FROM JUVENTUS TO ATLETICO MADRID

Argentine forward Nico Gonzalez has joined LaLiga side Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan from Juventus with an option to buy.

1530 STUTTGART SIGN EL KHANNOUSS ON LOAN FROM LEICESTER

Morocco international Bilal El Khannouss has joined VfB Stuttgart on loan from Leicester City. The 21-year-old made 32 Premier League appearances for Leicester last season.

1502 BOURNEMOUTH SIGN MILOSAVLJEVIC FROM RED STAR

Bournemouth have secured 18-year-old Serbian defender Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade on a five-year contract worth around 13 million pounds.

1501 EMERSON LEAVES WEST HAM FOR MARSEILLE

Defender Emerson Palmieri has joined Olympique de Marseille on a permanent transfer after three years at West Ham United, the Premier League club announced.

1500 LEVERKUSEN SIGN MIDFIELDER FERNANDEZ FROM AL-QADSIAH

Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah on a contract until June 2030. The 23-year-old, who moved to Saudi Arabia from Boca Juniors last year, played four matches and scored once for Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

1445 ELMAS RETURNS TO NAPOLI

North Macedonia midfielder Eljif Elmas has rejoined Serie A side Napoli on loan from RB Leipzig, after leaving for the Bundesliga club in early 2024.

1400 CHELSEA SIGN BUONANOTTE ON LOAN FROM BRIGHTON

Argentina midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 20-year-old has made 71 Premier League appearances, scoring nine goals with four assists since the 2023-24 season playing for Brighton and during a loan spell at Leicester City in the last campaign.

1355 WOLVES BUY STRIKER AROKODARE FROM GENK

Nigeria forward Tolu Arokodare has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Belgian side Genk on a four-year deal. Wolves paid a fee of around 24 million pounds for the 24-year-old.

Wolves sold forwards Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window.

1315 GENOA SIGN MIDFIELDER ONANA ON LOAN FROM BESIKTAS

Cameroon midfielder Jean Onana has rejoined Genoa on loan from Besiktas with an option to buy, having made nine appearances for the club since his previous loan move in January.

1315 STRASBOURG ACQUIRE MIDFIELDER ENCISO FROM BRIGHTON

Paraguay international Julio Enciso has joined Ligue 1 side Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made 57 appearances, scoring five goals with six assists. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

1300 GIRONA SIGN STRIKER VANAT FROM DYNAMO KYIV

LaLiga side Girona have completed the signing of 23-year-old Ukraine forward Vladyslav Vanat from Dynamo Kyiv in a deal worth around 15 million euros ($17.56 million).

1200 VILLA BRING IN FORMER MAN UNITED DEFENDER LINDELOF

Aston Villa have signed 31-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelof on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United at the end of last season.

0915 FIORENTINA LAND DEFENDER LAMPTEY FROM BRIGHTON

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey, 24, has joined Serie A side Fiorentina after a five-and-a-half-year spell at Brighton.

0900 BOURNEMOUTH ADD DEFENDER JIMENEZ ON LOAN FROM MILAN

Bournemouth have brought in 20-year-old Spanish full-back Alex Jimenez on loan from AC Milan after selling defenders Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Illia Zabarnyi to Paris St Germain and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool in the transfer window.

Bournemouth have already signed centre-back Bafode Diakite from Lille for 34.6 million pounds ($46.74 million) in August.