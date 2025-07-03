Tributes pour in for Jota as players at Women's Euros mourn Portugal forward

BERN, Switzerland :Portugal players were heartbroken ahead of their Women's Euro 2025 game against Spain on Thursday where a minute's silence will be observed following the death of Portuguese national men's team striker Diogo Jota in a car accident.

"One of our own," Portugal forward Jessica Silva posted on Instagram. "Diogo wasn't just a star. It was the good, the faithful, the attentive, the simple ... of those who don't need noise to mark their presence!

"Football has gone poorer ... and so are we. You will never be forgotten."

UEFA announced that a moment of silence will be observed at all of Thursday and Friday's Euro matches "in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who tragically passed away today," European soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

England defender Lucy Bronze said she and her teammates were shocked when they woke up in Zurich to the news.

"Obviously, we've got a lot of Liverpool fans in our team, but just football fans and people in general," Bronze said at England's base camp.

"It's so sad to hear, both him and his brother, and so young as well, everyone was just thinking of them this morning.

"Seeing all the messages on social media, you see what a great guy he seemed to have been as well. So just really sad and really shocked by the news."

HEART EMOJIS

Hours before kick-off, virtually every player on the Portugal women's squad had posted photos of Jota on social media, many with broken heart emojis.

Veteran defender Ana Borges, who is the most capped player in the women's national team's history, wrote "Descansem em paz" - rest in peace - under a photo of both brothers.

FPF President Pedro Proenca gave a brief statement in Bern saying 28-year-old Jota was "Much more than a fantastic player.

"With almost 50 appearances for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community," Proenca said.

Portugal and Spain are set to meet in Bern at 2100 CET (1900 GMT) in their first Group B game.

"We'll be watching the games tonight, and in England too I think everyone at the tournament will be supporting the Portuguese team, because I know they'll be a lot closer to this than we are," Bronze said.

"It's just a real sad moment for everybody involved in football. What an amazing year he's had as well, not just for Liverpool, but obviously he's got married a couple of weeks ago, got little kids, it's just so sad."

The England team also sent their condolences and support to the Portugal side in a post on X.