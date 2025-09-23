Triple winner Vos pulls out of world championship road race

AMSTERDAM :Three-time world champion Marianne Vos will skip the Road World Championships in Rwanda to help tend to her sick father, Netherlands coach Laurens ten Dam said.

"Her father had surgery last week. He was in the hospital. He's doing well under the circumstances, but it's been a very tense and hectic few days for Marianne. I called her and we both decided she’s staying home," he told Dutch NOS television.

Vos, 38, has competed in the women’s road race at the World Championships 16 times and won in 2006, 2012 and 2013. She has been runner-up six times.

Femke de Vries will replace Vos in the women’s race in Kigali on Saturday.

"She's the woman in top form, with a second-place finish in the Tour de l'Ardeche. But Marianne Vos isn't necessarily replaceable. So I don't want Femke to step into those shoes. I don't want to put that pressure on her. But we do have a very strong new rider," said Ten Dam.

