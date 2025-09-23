Logo
Triple winner Vos pulls out of world championship road race
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Road Cycling - Women's Road Race - Paris, France - August 04, 2024. Marianne Vos of Netherlands after crossing the line to win silver REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Road Cycling - Women's Road Race Victory Ceremony - Trocadero, Paris, France - August 04, 2024. Silver medallist Marianne Vos of Netherlands celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
23 Sep 2025 06:46PM
AMSTERDAM :Three-time world champion Marianne Vos will skip the Road World Championships in Rwanda to help tend to her sick father, Netherlands coach Laurens ten Dam said.

"Her father had surgery last week. He was in the hospital. He's doing well under the circumstances, but it's been a very tense and hectic few days for Marianne. I called her and we both decided she’s staying home," he told Dutch NOS television.

Vos, 38, has competed in the women’s road race at the World Championships 16 times and won in 2006, 2012 and 2013. She has been runner-up six times.

Femke de Vries will replace Vos in the women’s race in Kigali on Saturday.

"She's the woman in top form, with a second-place finish in the Tour de l'Ardeche. But Marianne Vos isn't necessarily replaceable. So I don't want Femke to step into those shoes. I don't want to put that pressure on her. But we do have a very strong new rider," said Ten Dam.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
