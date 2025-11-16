Trophies, not goals, the key to fulfilling Ballon d'Or ambition, says Kane

Harry Kane is banging in goals at a breathtaking pace this season but the England and Bayern Munich striker is keenly aware that his hopes of winning the next Ballon d'Or hinge on how much silverware he can collect this season.

The 32-year-old is enjoying arguably the best campaign of his career with 23 goals in 17 appearances for Bayern, who are unbeaten and are top of both the Bundesliga and Champions League group stage standings.

He has also netted three goals in four appearances for England, scoring twice in October's 5-0 thrashing of Latvia, which sealed their place in next year's World Cup finals.

Asked about being a contender for soccer's top individual award, Kane told reporters on Saturday: "I could score 100 goals this season, but if I don't win the Champions League or the World Cup, you're probably not going to win the Ballon d'Or.

"It's the same with (Erling) Haaland, it's the same with any player. You have to be winning those major trophies," he added, speaking ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Albania later on Sunday.

"We're in great shape at Bayern Munich so that maybe makes the odds a little bit more in my favour. Same with England.

"Hopefully, if things go my way for club and country then I'm definitely going to be in the conversation for a trophy like the Ballon d'Or."

Although England have already qualified for the World Cup, this week's matches against Serbia and Albania are a crucial part of their preparations for the tournament.

The importance of the matches was highlighted by the presence of defender Marc Guehi, who was part of the camp despite being injured and attended meetings leading up to Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia.

"Representing your country is the biggest honour and, when you're trying to build a culture and a winning mentality, you need the players there as much as possible. Every moment is important," Kane said.

"We're trending in the right direction on the pitch and off it. You can see with this camp ... Marc had a little injury, but still wanted to be around the group and the meetings and learn from what we're trying to do.

"I definitely think the team is in a really good place going into the new year."