Tsitsipas upset by underarm serves as he slumps out of US Open

NEW YORK :A frustrated Stefanos Tsitsipas took exception to his opponent's tactics after blowing a match point and exiting the U.S. Open in the second round courtesy of a five-set loss to Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.

The 7-6(5) 1-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 defeat means former world number three Tsitsipas will end the season without playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2017.

Altmaier deployed the legal but rarely used underarm serve a few times as he rallied in the fourth set and Tsitsipas let the German know he did not approve as the pair shook hands at the end of a contest that lasted four hours and 26 minutes.

"Next time, don't wonder why I hit you, okay? No, I'm just saying if you serve underarm ... if you serve underarm," Tsitsipas told Altmaier, implying he had targeted the German's body during the contest.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The crowd booed as the German world number 56 backed away with his hand raised refusing to engage in the discussion.

Tsitsipas, a former finalist at both the Australian and French Opens, parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic and brought his father Apostolos back on board last month in an attempt to arrest a worrying decline in his game.

The 27-year-old has not won back-to-back matches since the Barcelona Open in April and has sunk to 28th in the world rankings.