Tsunoda can hope for a second chance, says Red Bull boss Mekies

ABU DHABI, Dec 5 : Yuki Tsunoda could get a second chance with Red Bull after he loses his race seat at the end of the season, team boss Laurent Mekies said on Friday.

The Japanese is making way for Frenchman Isack Hadjar after Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday and dropping down to a reserve role with the former champions.

"I hope, and I think, that Yuki will get another chance," Mekies told reporters at the Yas Marina circuit.

"He will be reserve driver with us next year. You never know what's going to happen. We have been quite famous in making fairly swift driver decisions in the past," added the Frenchman.

"I recall one moment; at the end of the 2024 season, Yuki was driving very well. It was very difficult for him to digest (that) Liam (Lawson) was getting the promotion in Red Bull Racing. He went into the winter thinking: was he going to get the chance one day or not?

"He came back, and we set ourselves with the team at the time the objective to maximise everything - to shoot for the stars. Three races after, he was driving in that Oracle Red Bull Racing team. So you never know what the future holds."

Tsunoda and Lawson were together at Racing Bulls last year, with the New Zealander then preferred as replacement for Mexican Sergio Perez.

He and Tsunoda swapped places after two races in which Lawson struggled and failed to score.

Lawson will continue with Racing Bulls next year alongside 18-year-old rookie Arvid Lindblad after regaining confidence.

"I'm sure everyone in this room and beyond has experienced setbacks, sometimes hard setbacks," Mekies said. "That’s a setback for him (Tsunoda, being dropped). But I am confident that he has a lot in him that will allow him to have another opportunity."