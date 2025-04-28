Tudor demands fire and fight as Juve move back into fourth

Juventus manager Igor Tudor underlined the importance of grit and resilience after a crucial home win over Monza on Sunday, insisting that competitiveness matters more than tactics as the race for a top-four finish tightens.

Tudor's side are back in fourth place in Serie A with four matches left to play, with Bologna two points behind with a game in hand.

Juve needed a lift after their midweek defeat to Parma dented their top-four hopes, and they got it with a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Monza, as Tudor called for even greater aggression from his side.

"I always ask for that because tactics and ball possession are fine, but in the end, the one who wins is the one with more competitiveness, the one who wins more duels," Tudor told reporters.

"We did win in a way that I really liked, we stayed in it and even had the chance to make it 3-0. It is fine, I do not mind winning like this — it helps the boys grow, it teaches them that you can suffer and still make it."

Juventus dictated the game but suffered a blow when striker Kenan Yildiz was sent off in the final seconds of the first half, with Tudor admitting that a potential ban could hurt the team at the end of the season.

"He is a champion — only the really strong ones can play in those tight spaces. Players like him are rare and they have great value. We will figure something out," Tudor said.

"We will find 11 strong players to start, that’s the important thing."