Tudor dismisses end-of-season fatigue narrative, Juventus primed for Club World Cup challenge

PHILADELPHIA :Juventus manager Igor Tudor played down suggestions that his team are showing signs of end-of-season fatigue, insisting his players are motivated and ready to compete as they prepare to face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Juventus opened their campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over UAE’s Al Ain, and a win against Wydad would secure their progression to the next stage. Such a result would set up a highly anticipated Group G showdown with Manchester City on Thursday, likely to determine the group winners.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Tudor said he sees no signs of lethargy in his squad. "I don't see any signs of fatigue in the team; on the contrary, I see a lot of enthusiasm," he said. "It's a pleasure to see them enjoying playing together. They started the last match like it was a final. There's more confidence in them now, not just a little but a lot more. They’re enjoying what we’re building together, and that’s a fantastic thing."

Tudor, who took over in March following the dismissal of Thiago Motta, has overseen a remarkable turnaround at the Turin club. Juventus were floundering outside the Serie A top four and had been eliminated from all cup competitions when Tudor arrived. However, under his guidance, the team suffered just one further league defeat, finishing fourth to secure Champions League qualification.

Reflecting on his tenure thus far, Tudor expressed pride in his players’ professionalism and commitment. "I have great professionals who’ve been available from the first day to the last," he said. "There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes, but we’ve also developed a better understanding of the game and what I ask of them as a coach."

Despite the strong start in the Club World Cup, Tudor urged his squad to remain focused. "Juventus should be ambitious, but we must stay humble and work hard with our heads down," he said. "I always tell the players to focus on training and take each match as it comes. Maybe I bore them by saying it, but that’s the mindset we need."

Juventus' clash with Wydad Casablanca will be a key test of their progress under Tudor, with the Italian side looking to maintain momentum ahead of the knockout stages of the tournament.