Tudor to remain as Juventus coach, says new GM Comolli

Igor Tudor will remain in charge of Juventus next season after Damien Comolli, the club's new general manager, said on Tuesday that they had faith in the Croatian coach who was handed the reins less than three months ago.

Tudor arrived in March after Juve sacked Thiago Motta, with the club having been knocked out of all the cup competitions and sitting outside the top four in Serie A.

Juve lost only one more league game and finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League, but the 47-year-old warned his future must be decided before their Club World Cup campaign kicks off next week.

"I want to confirm that Tudor will be our coach for next season. I have already made this clear to him and we are working together," Comolli told reporters.

"We are a great club and there is a lot of speculation, but I want to reiterate that Tudor will remain our coach."

Comolli, previously with French club Toulouse, is no stranger to Tudor's work.

"When he was at (Olympique) Marseille he beat us twice. We even laughed about it," Comolli added.

"The intensity, the physical and mental stamina that his Marseille had, impressed me. He did an exceptional job at Marseille."

Comolli said he plans to hire a sporting director for transfers and a technical director to establish a clear structure at the club who have not won the Scudetto since the 2019-20 season when they lifted the trophy for the ninth year in a row.

He also confirmed Randal Kolo Muani, who is on loan from Paris St Germain, would play in the Club World Cup even though his contract ends this month.

"We have not reached an agreement for next season, but I am optimistic that we can reach one, because PSG has not closed the door and Kolo Muani wants to stay with us," Comolli said.

Comolli also said he wants to speak to Dusan Vlahovic with the Serbian striker reportedly unsettled at Juve. Vlahovic was Juve's top scorer in each of the last three seasons.

"I want to understand what he wants to do. He is a top player and something this season didn't work," he said.

"He is a top player and we also have to understand his intentions from a contractual point of view. When I understand all these things, I will be able to decide".