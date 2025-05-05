Tudor unshaken as Juventus stay in the eye of the top-four storm

Juventus manager Igor Tudor remained upbeat even though his side missed a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in Serie A after being held to a draw at Bologna on Sunday, saying that the battle for Champions League football was still firmly in his side's hands.

The 1-1 draw left Juve level on 63 points with Roma and Lazio in fifth and sixth respectively, with Bologna just one point behind in seventh.

However Tudor denied that anything was decided at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

"There are three games left and we are still fourth, albeit level on points. We go to Lazio with confidence, then there’s Udinese and Venezia," Tudor told DAZN.

"I said before kick-off that whatever the result, nothing will be decided tonight. I am saying the same against Lazio, one game cannot decide everything when there are so many teams crammed together in a few points."

Although the hosts controlled possession throughout, Juve created multiple significant opportunities to secure a win, including two goals ruled out for offside, but Tudor insisted the result was fair.

"The players gave their all... We created opportunities, but we are content with the point, all things considered."

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano shared the same outlook.

"There are still nine points up for grabs and that’s an enormous amount at that level of the table," he said.

"It will be a real battle, there are many head-to-head clashes still to be played, so whoever has the most consistent mentality and intensity will reach their objective."

Bologna are set for an exciting end to the season, starting with an away match against AC Milan, followed by a Coppa Italia final clash with the same opponents, before facing Fiorentina and Genoa.

"Clearly, the first meeting with Milan is in Serie A, we must go there to pick up points. I think we’ll be very concentrated and it won’t distract us ahead of the Coppa Italia," Italiano said.