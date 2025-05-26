Tudor wants Juventus future decided before Club World Cup

Juventus secured Champions League football for next season on the final day of the Serie A season on Sunday, but manager Igor Tudor is still not certain to remain at the club and says he wants his future to be decided before the Club World Cup.

Tudor replaced the sacked Thiago Motta in March, signing a contract until the end of this season. The club have the option to renew the deal for another year if Juventus qualified for the Champions League, which becomes an obligation after July 30.

A 3-2 win at Venezia means Juventus finished the season fourth in the standings, and with the club taking part in the Club World Cup which begins on June 14 in the United States, Tudor was asked if he would still be at the helm.

"Now there is the World Cup, but everything will be resolved before then," Tudor told Sky Sports.

"I don't think it would be a good idea to go there without a decision, or make a decision (on a new manager) but then take the same coach there, it wouldn't be serious for me or for the club.

"A choice will be made before the World Cup about the future, I think it's the right thing."

Despite the uncertainty, Tudor is content with the job he has done at the club since taking charge.

"I'm happy, it's beautiful because we've achieved something, but you have to accept this life as a coach. You are always on the brink," Tudor said.

"If we hadn't won today, nothing would have changed for me, I would have felt like the same coach. Of course, if you win you are a little happier."

Tudor may not be the man in charge by the time next season comes around but he gave his opinion on what the club needs to do in order to challenge for the league title.

"First of all you need to be complete, in every game I have played there have been at least two starters missing," he said.

"Juventus need two or three targeted signings, people who can bring experience.

"In order to win trophies, you need an average age of 26 or 27. I'm not inventing it. We are a bit green, but there's quality, and I think you can win with a good job and two or three signings."