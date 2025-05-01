Tui left out of Black Ferns squad for Pacific Four Series

Winger Ruby Tui has been left out of the Black Ferns squad for this month's Pacific Four Series, a key part of New Zealand's preparations for their Women's World Cup title defence in England later this year.

Tui, who scored five tries to help New Zealand retain the World Cup in 2022, looks to have lost out to Portia Woodman-Wickliffe after the twice World Player of the Year came out of retirement last month.

World Cup-winning fullback Renee Holmes and lock Chelsea Bremner also missed out on the 33-woman squad to play Australia, Canada and the United States on successive weekends from May 10.

"It's a tight race leading up to our World Cup campaign and we know we've had to make tough calls at this point," coach Allan Bunting said in a news release.

"I've been very impressed by the response and attitude from our players to still serve the team. Our whole group is important on this journey, there is still a bit more water to go under the bridge before we name our World Cup squad."

Fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 18, was one of three uncapped players in the squad along with powerhouse prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu and hooker Vici-Rose Green.

Sevens players Theresa Setefano, Dhys Faleafaga, Jorja Miller, Stacey Waaka and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane have also been called up but the latter three will not be available for the Australia test because of the LA Sevens tournament.

"It's not just about the squad of 33, this is about building a solid group of 40 plus who will be clear on how we want to be, and play come World Cup selection time," Bunting added.

New Zealand are currently ranked third in the world behind the English and Canadians and face a stiff challenge to win the World Cup for a seventh time in August and September.