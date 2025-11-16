Logo
Turkey beat Bulgaria 2–0 to secure playoff place
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Turkey v Bulgaria - Bursa Ataturk Stadium, Bursa, Turkey - November 15, 2025 Turkey's Arda Guler in action with Bulgaria's Zdravko Dimitrov REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Turkey v Bulgaria - Bursa Ataturk Stadium, Bursa, Turkey - November 15, 2025 Bulgaria's Hristiyan Petrov and Filip Krastev in action with Turkey's Arda Guler REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Turkey v Bulgaria - Bursa Ataturk Stadium, Bursa, Turkey - November 15, 2025 Bulgaria's Georgi Rusev in action with Turkey's Zeki Celik REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Turkey v Bulgaria - Bursa Ataturk Stadium, Bursa, Turkey - November 15, 2025 Bulgaria's Georgi Rusev in action with Turkey's Kenan Yildiz REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Turkey v Bulgaria - Bursa Ataturk Stadium, Bursa, Turkey - November 15, 2025 Bulgaria's Georgi Rusev in action with Turkey's Zeki Celik REUTERS/Umit Bektas
16 Nov 2025 03:51AM
ANKARA :Turkey beat Bulgaria 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday to confirm second place in Group E and a spot in the playoffs for next year's finals.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu put Turkey ahead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after a handball. The hosts doubled their lead in the 83rd minute when Bulgarian defender Chernev turned the ball into his own net attempting to clear a low cross.

Turkey dominated possession and territory, and rarely looked troubled by Bulgaria who remained bottom of the group without a point.

Turkey moved to 12 points from five matches, keeping them in second place three points behind leaders Spain who they play in their final qualifier on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
