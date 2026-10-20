Turkey name Yalcin as head coach to replace Montella

Oct 20 : Turkey have appointed Sergen Yalcin as head coach on a four-year contract to replace the sacked Italian Vincenzo Montella, the country's football federation (TFF) announced on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old former Turkey midfielder steps into the job following Montella's dismissal earlier this month after a difficult UEFA Nations League campaign.

Turkey sit bottom of Group A1 after four consecutive losses, having also suffered a group stage exit from the 2026 World Cup.

"We wish Yalcin success in his new role and hope this decision proves auspicious for our country and our national team," the TFF said in a statement.

A prominent figure in Turkish football, Yalcin won 37 caps from 1994 to 2003, featured at Euro 1996 and Euro 2000 and played for Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray.

As a manager, Yalcin guided Besiktas to a domestic double of Super Lig and Turkish Cup in the 2020–21 season. He ended a second stint in charge of Besiktas in May.