Turkey thrash Greece to reach Eurobasket final
13 Sep 2025 04:11AM
Ercan Osmani shot the lights out for Turkey as they hammered Greece 94-68 on Friday to set up a Eurobasket final showdown with Germany. 

Osmani got Turkey off to an electrifying start, hitting all four of his three-point attempts and registering 14 points in the first quarter, with the Turks hitting the first shot of the game and never relinquishing the lead. 

The 27-year-old power forward made 11 of his 15 shots to finish the game with 28 points and six rebounds, and he did plenty of work on the defensive end too, contributing to a team effort that stifled the usually dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, limiting him to 12 points. 

Turkey, whose best Eurobasket result came with a silver-medal performance when they hosted the tournament in 2001, will face the Germans, who beat Finland earlier on Friday, in Sunday's decider, with the Finns and Greece colliding in the bronze-medal game. 

Source: Reuters
