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Turkey's Trabzonspor appoint Thomas Reis as manager
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Turkey's Trabzonspor appoint Thomas Reis as manager

Turkey's Trabzonspor appoint Thomas Reis as manager

Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Samsunspor - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - December 18, 2025 Samsunspor coach Thomas Reis before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker

17 Sep 2026 09:16PM
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Sept 17 : Turkey's Trabzonspor have appointed Thomas Reis as manager, after parting ways with Fatih Tekke at the beginning of the month, the team said on Thursday.

• The 52-year-old German is to manage the team for two seasons.

• Reis is set to receive €1 million  ($1.15 million) for the 2026-2027 season and €1.2 million ($1.38 million) for the 2027-2028 season.

• The German previously managed Turkish side Samsunspor.

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• Trabzonspor lost 1-0 to Konyaspor last Saturday and will face Galatasaray this Saturday.

• The Black Sea club strengthened their squad last month with the signings of former Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Fabinho.

($1 = 0.8702 euros)

Source: Reuters
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