Turkey's Trabzonspor appoint Thomas Reis as manager

Sept 17 : Turkey's Trabzonspor have appointed Thomas Reis as manager, after parting ways with Fatih Tekke at the beginning of the month, the team said on Thursday.

• The 52-year-old German is to manage the team for two seasons.

• Reis is set to receive €1 million ($1.15 million) for the 2026-2027 season and €1.2 million ($1.38 million) for the 2027-2028 season.

• The German previously managed Turkish side Samsunspor.

• Trabzonspor lost 1-0 to Konyaspor last Saturday and will face Galatasaray this Saturday.

• The Black Sea club strengthened their squad last month with the signings of former Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Fabinho.

($1 = 0.8702 euros)