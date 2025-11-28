Twice major champion Fuzzy Zoeller dies aged 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major champion who faced a backlash for a racist joke he made about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters, has died at the age of 74, the PGA Tour said on Thursday.

Zoeller, the last golfer to win the Masters at his first attempt after prevailing in a three-man playoff in 1979, was a gallery favourite during his playing days due to his humour and relaxed approach to the game. He went on to win a second major at the 1984 U.S. Open where he beat Greg Norman in a playoff at Winged Foot.

He finished his career with 10 PGA Tour wins and two titles on the PGA Tour Champions.

"Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It was at the 1997 Masters where Zoeller made his infamous remarks about Woods.

While Woods was on the course in the final round en route to a 12-stroke victory at Augusta National Golf Club for his first major title, Zoeller made racist remarks about what Woods might serve at the following year's Champions Dinner.

Zoeller told reporters: "You know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it."

The Champions Dinner, where the defending Masters champion chooses the menu, is traditionally held on Tuesday at Augusta National, two days before the opening round.

Zoeller was walking away from the assembled media scrum when he suddenly turned back and added: "Or collard greens, or whatever the hell they serve."

The backlash at the remarks cost Zoeller financially in the form of several cancelled sponsorship deals, and personally in the form of damage to his reputation.

More than a week later, Woods released a conciliatory statement, in which he said he had "concluded that no personal animosity toward me was intended", but that hardly meant the comment was forgotten. The damage had been done and Zoeller would be haunted by it for years.

It was at Winged Foot in 1984 where Zoeller, who was locked in a duel with Norman and thought the Australian had just birdied the final hole to pull ahead, famously grabbed a white towel from his golf bag and began waving it in mock surrender, a scene that became the quintessential moment of that year's U.S. Open.

But Zoeller later realised Norman had made par and went on to card one of his own before going on to win by eight strokes in the 18-hole playoff.

"Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"In 1979, Fuzzy won the Masters Tournament (Only 1 of 3 to win in his first appearance!) and, in 1984, he won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, and famously waved the white towel on the 18th Hole as he went on to beat Greg Norman in an 18 Hole playoff. A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!"