Two quick-fire wickets drag England back into opening test just before lunch

LEEDS, England :Two wickets late in the session dragged England back into their opening test of the five-match series against India on Friday, with the tourists 92-2 at lunch having previously cruised into a strong position.

Despite the clear, humid Headingley conditions seemingly favouring the batting side, England chose to bowl first, safe in the knowledge each of the previous six Leeds tests had been won by the side bowling first.

Skipper Ben Stokes' decision initially seems ill-advised, with India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both looking in fine form, taking India into the nineties unbeaten as lunch approached.

Without numerous frontline pace bowlers through injury - the lightning Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in particular - England's new-look attack grew more erratic as the opening session wore on.

It was left to Brydon Carse, making his first test start on home soil, to make the crucial breakthrough just as Rahul was really settling in on 42, Yorkshireman Joe Root taking the catch on his home ground in the slips.

The pressure then got to 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan on debut, as from the last ball before lunch, Stokes found a leading edge, with Jamie Smith taking the catch behind the stumps to send the rookie back to the pavilion without having scored a single run.