Two quick-fire wickets drag England back into opening test just before lunch
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 20, 2025 India's Sai Sudharsan reacts Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 20, 2025 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Sai Sudharsan, catch taken by Jamie Smith Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 20, 2025 England's Zak Crawley appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Sai Sudharsan Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 20, 2025 India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in action Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 20, 2025 England's Joe Root celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss India's KL Rahul, off the bowling of Brydon Carse Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
20 Jun 2025 08:22PM
LEEDS, England :Two wickets late in the session dragged England back into their opening test of the five-match series against India on Friday, with the tourists 92-2 at lunch having previously cruised into a strong position.

Despite the clear, humid Headingley conditions seemingly favouring the batting side, England chose to bowl first, safe in the knowledge each of the previous six Leeds tests had been won by the side bowling first.

Skipper Ben Stokes' decision initially seems ill-advised, with India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both looking in fine form, taking India into the nineties unbeaten as lunch approached.

Without numerous frontline pace bowlers through injury - the lightning Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in particular - England's new-look attack grew more erratic as the opening session wore on.

It was left to Brydon Carse, making his first test start on home soil, to make the crucial breakthrough just as Rahul was really settling in on 42, Yorkshireman Joe Root taking the catch on his home ground in the slips.

The pressure then got to 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan on debut, as from the last ball before lunch, Stokes found a leading edge, with Jamie Smith taking the catch behind the stumps to send the rookie back to the pavilion without having scored a single run.

Source: Reuters
