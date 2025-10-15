Two-time World Cup winner Press announces retirement

NEW YORK :Two-time World Cup winner Christen Press will retire at the end of the NWSL season, her club Angel City said on Wednesday, leaving a legacy as one of the United States' most prolific and resilient attackers.

The 36-year-old is among the United States' all-time leading scorers, with 64 goals and 155 international caps, and was a key figure of the U.S. national team's modern golden age alongside the likes of Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe.

"It's hard to find the words to say goodbye to a sport that has defined my life for over three decades," said Press, who helped the U.S. team to Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"Football has given me everything, and I will miss being on the pitch so very much. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and community for this beautiful ride."

Her career had once appeared over after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in June 2022 and remained absent from the pitch for more than two years as she endured a series of surgeries.

She returned to action late in 2024, in what she described as a "back from the dead" career comeback.

"I won't leave this game believing I was ever the best player in the world," Press wrote in an Instagram post. "But I will leave feeling like I was one of the most loved."