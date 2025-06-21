UCI to trial gear restrictions to combat dangerous speeds

LONDON :A trial to restrict gear ratios and slow down professional cyclists will be conducted later this year, cycling's world governing body the UCI confirmed on Friday.

"A test to limit the maximum gear ratio - approved by all families - will be carried out during a stage race in the second half of the 2025 season," a statement read.

"The maximum gear ratio limitation aims to limit the speed reached in competition. It has been proven that the very high speeds reached by riders today are a risk factor for safety."

Under the trial, the maximum gear ratio will be a 54-tooth chain ring with an 11-tooth sprocket. Many teams currently use a 54-10 gear ratio which, allied to the huge power of top-level riders, can result in extremely high speeds.

Other safety features recommended by SafeR, the organisation dedicated to improving safety in men's and women's professional road cycling, include a minimum handlebar width of 400mm.

The rule will come into force on January 1, 2026 in road and cyclo-cross events with a mass start.