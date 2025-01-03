Udogie's hamstring issue adds to Spurs' mounting injury concerns

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie will be out for around six weeks due to a hamstring injury while some players are suffering with a bug, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday, adding to his long list of fitness problems.

Udogie, 22, hobbled off in the 50th minute of the North London side's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Ben Davies, and Guglielmo Vicario are all sidelined with injuries, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who received his fifth yellow card of the season against Wolves, is suspended.

"Destiny with his hamstring looks around six weeks out," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Saturday's home clash with Newcastle United.

"None of the injured lads are back yet. We've had a bit of an illness bug running through the camp too, so a few have missed training, but we'll be all right."

"Richarlison and Mikey (Moore) are the two next cabs off the rank - hopefully next week at some point. Ben, Van de Ven and Romero all kind of the same time, which is the back end of January."

Spurs are languishing in 11th place with 24 points and are looking to end their three-match winless run against fifth-placed Newcastle.

However, Spurs lack a fit central defender and, with Udogie also out for a long time, Postecoglou said Sergio Reguilon will get "more opportunities" to play in defence.

Postecoglou said Spurs need to strengthen the squad in the transfer window.

"It's not a matter of pushing, but the club is working hard to get help for the playing group. It's no secret we need to bolster numbers. January is not an easy month, we understand," he said.

"At the same time, we want to make sure we do the best thing for us rather than panic and bring in people who aren't going to be a suitable fit."