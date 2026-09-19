UEFA and CONCACAF chiefs demand independent review of FIFA reserves, letter shows

PARIS, Sept 18 : UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani have called for an independent review of the global soccer body FIFA's financial reserves and proposed that at least $10 million be made available to each of its 211 member associations in 2027-30, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

The proposal would amount to about $2.1 billion and would come on top of funding already committed under the FIFA Forward Programme, the two regional soccer chiefs, also FIFA vice-presidents, said in the letter, addressed to President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA was approached for comment.