Logo
Logo

Sport

UEFA and CONCACAF chiefs demand independent review of FIFA reserves, letter shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

UEFA and CONCACAF chiefs demand independent review of FIFA reserves, letter shows

UEFA and CONCACAF chiefs demand independent review of FIFA reserves, letter shows

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the stadium before a FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup match on September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

19 Sep 2026 12:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, Sept 18 : UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani have called for an independent review of the global soccer body FIFA's financial reserves and proposed that at least $10 million be made available to each of its 211 member associations in 2027-30, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

The proposal would amount to about $2.1 billion and would come on top of funding already committed under the FIFA Forward Programme, the two regional soccer chiefs, also FIFA vice-presidents, said in the letter, addressed to President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA was approached for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement