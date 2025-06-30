UEFA await Lyon relegation appeal before Palace Europa League decision

UEFA has decided to postpone its assessment of the multi-club ownership case involving Olympique Lyonnais and Crystal Palace until the French club's relegation has been confirmed, European football's governing body said on Monday.

The multi-club ownership regulations do not allow clubs under the same ownership compete in the same European competition, and American businessman John Textor holds a stake in both Palace and Lyon.

Palace qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season while Lyon reached the competition by finishing sixth in Ligue 1 but have since been relegated to Ligue 2 by French football's financial watchdog (DNCG).

Lyon are appealing the decision, which came following an audit of the club's finances, and UEFA's Club Financial Control Body will now await the outcome of the appeal before making its decision.

UEFA and Lyon reached a settlement agreement over the club's breach of the financial sustainability requirements, and as part of the settlement, Lyon agreed on their exclusion from European competition should the DNCG confirm their relegation.

League of Ireland club Drogheda United lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over their exclusion from the Conference League, after falling foul of the multi-club ownership rules.