UEFA bans Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat for 10 years over match-fixing
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Draw For Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2024 General view of the UEFA logo after the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo

16 Jul 2025 11:09PM
Montenegrin club FK Arsenal Tivat have been handed a 10-year ban from UEFA club competitions after an investigation into allegations of match-fixing during their Conference League qualifying tie with Alashkert FC in July 2023, the European governing body said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by UEFA's disciplinary body CEDB following a lengthy investigation into the qualifiers, where Arsenal Tivat drew 1-1 on the road before losing to the Armenian side 6-1 at home.

Reuters has reached out to Arsenal Tivat for comment.

Global governing body FIFA will be requested to extend the ban, which runs till the end of the 2034-35 season, to competitions worldwide, UEFA said in a statement.

Arsenal Tivat player Nikola Celebic and official Ranko Krgovic were also given lifetime bans by CEDB, while two other players were given 10-year suspensions. The Montenegrin First League club was also handed a fine of 500,000 euros ($578,400).

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

Source: Reuters
