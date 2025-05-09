UK parliamentary committee endorses Kogan to chair independent regulator

LONDON : A UK parliamentary committee endorsed David Kogan to chair a proposed independent football regulator but said on Friday his past links to the ruling Labour Party meant he would have to "give 110 per cent" to reassure those in the game about his neutrality.

Kogan has had a 45-year career as a media executive, business leader and corporate adviser who has negotiated TV rights deals on behalf of sporting bodies such as the Premier League and English Football League.

In 2020, he also made donations to the leadership campaign of Keir Starmer, before he became prime minister, and to parliamentarian Lisa Nandy who is currently the culture secretary.

He has also declared being a donor to Labour Party candidates over the past three years.

The Culture Media and Sport Committee published a report on Friday endorsing Kogan after a pre-appointment hearing this week.

The government last month announced Kogan as the preferred candidate for the job, which carries a salary of 130,000 pounds ($172,000) for a three-day week.

"While Mr Kogan’s background and experience make him well-suited for the role, his past donations to the Labour Party will inevitably leave him open to charges of political bias in a job where independence is paramount," said committee Chair Caroline Dinenage.

"We want to see the new Independent Football Regulator succeed, so it’s crucial that nothing undermines the regulator as it gets up and running.

"Mr Kogan must give 110 per cent when it comes to reassuring everyone in the game that he is his own man. The Committee looks forward to working with him constructively and holding him to account."

($1 = 0.7537 pounds)