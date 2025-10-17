Logo
UK police commissioner calls for review of ban on Israeli soccer fans
17 Oct 2025 05:27PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2025 05:30PM)
LONDON :A British regional police commissioner has asked for an immediate review of a decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a soccer match against Aston villa at their ground in Birmingham in November, he said in a statement on Friday.

British Prime Keir Starmer has called the ban "the wrong decision". It was brought in by a safety group following advice from the West Midlands police force.

The commissioner for the area, Simon Foster, is an elected official, who oversees the work of the police force in the region. He does not have operational control of decisions such as whether to allow fans to attend.

Source: Reuters
