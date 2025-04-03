UK set to host 2035 Women's World Cup as sole bidder

The United Kingdom appears set to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after FIFA President Gianni Infantino described its interest as the "one valid bid" for the tournament.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales announced last month that they would submit a joint bid to host the finals.

"We are honoured to be the sole bidder for the FIFA women's World Cup 2035," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special. The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year."

England's men won the World Cup for the first and so far only time when the country hosted the finals in 1966.

The United States, with the possibility of other countries in the CONCACAF region joining the U.S., is also poised to be named host of the 2031 Women's World Cup as the only bid.

"We received one bid for 2031 and one bid - one valid bid I should add - for 2035," Infantino said at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade on Thursday. "The 2035 bid is from Europe, from the home nations."

Member associations must formally submit bids to FIFA in the final quarter of this year. FIFA currently plans to confirm the Women's World Cup hosts for 2031 and 2035 at the 76th FIFA Congress in the second quarter of next year.

"So, the path is there for the Women's World Cup to be taking place in '31 and '35 in some great countries, in some great nations, to boost even more the women’s football movement," Infantino said.

Reports had suggested Spain, Portugal and Morocco, who are jointly hosting the 2030 men's World Cup, planned to launch a rival bid for 2035 before Infantino's comment on Thursday that the UK's was the only valid bid.

Brazil will host the 2027 event which will feature 32 teams.