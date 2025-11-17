Logo
Logo

Sport

Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland

Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Ukraine v Iceland - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - November 16, 2025 Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk in action REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Ukraine v Iceland - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - November 16, 2025 Iceland's Mikael Egill Ellertsson and Ukraine's Vladyslav Vanat react REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Ukraine v Iceland - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - November 16, 2025 Ukraine's Oleksandr Zubkov in action with Iceland's Victor Palsson REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Ukraine v Iceland - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - November 16, 2025 Iceland's Isak Bergmann Johannesson fouls Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi before seen a yellow card REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ukraine book spot in World Cup playoffs with win over Iceland
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Ukraine v Iceland - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - November 16, 2025 Iceland's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson in action with Ukraine's Yehor Nazaryna REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
17 Nov 2025 03:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW :Ukraine's Oleksandr Zubkov powered home a header late in the second half and Oleksii Hutsuliak added a second goal to book their spot in the playoffs for next year's World Cup as they beat Group D rivals Iceland 2-0 in Warsaw on Sunday.

The two sides were level on points heading into the match but Ukraine needed the win to earn second spot behind group winners France, with Iceland boasting a better goal difference.

Midfielder Zubkov delivered with his first international goal for three years in the 83rd minute and Hutsuliak's stoppage-time effort made the result safe.

Forward Viktor Tsygankov nearly got Ukraine on the board in the 24th minute when his shot from outside the box ricocheted off the crossbar and Iceland's goalkeeper Elias Olafsson dived to keep out another attempt from striker Vladyslav Vanat 16 minutes later.

Iceland withstood an all-out attack from Ukraine in the second half, as Olafsson threw his body in front of Hutsuliak's back-to-back attempts from close range in the 82nd minute.

But a minute later, Zubkov headed in off the far post after a corner was flicked on by Hutsuliak, who then found the back of the net with a deflected effort three minutes into stoppage time.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement