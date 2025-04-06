Logo
Sport

Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 5, 2025 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique celebrates with the players after winning Ligue 1 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 5, 2025 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue scores their first goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 5, 2025 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos in action with Angers' Abdoulaye Bamba REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 5, 2025 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue in action with Angers' Jean-Eudes Aholou REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Unbeaten PSG seal Ligue 1 title with six games to spare
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 5, 2025 Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu shoots at goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
06 Apr 2025 01:02AM
PARIS : Paris St Germain remained unbeaten as they won their fourth straight Ligue 1 title on Saturday after a 1-0 win over Angers gave Luis Enrique's side an unassailable lead in the French top-flight.

The victory, courtesy of a Desire Doue goal, moved PSG to 74 points with six rounds left. PSG are 24 points ahead of second-placed AS Monaco, who play later on Saturday but can reach only 71 points if they win all their remaining games.

Although the first half was goalless, PSG utterly dominated possession and took 11 shots, with Goncalo Ramos taking nearly half of those, but the home side could not find the net.

But 10 minutes into the second half, PSG took the lead when January recruit Khvicha Kvaratskhelia floated a cross into the six-yard box and 19-year-old winger Doue connected with a volley at the far post for his fifth league goal of the season.

Luis Enrique then made a triple change, with this season's top scorer Ousmane Dembele coming on, not only looking to increase his tally of 21 goals but also to get some minutes before their Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa.

PSG could not double their advantage as the Angers defence stood strong, but that did not stop the home fans from chanting "We are the champions" even before the fulltime whistle had blown.

Source: Reuters
