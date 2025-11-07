Undisputed heavyweight champ Shields signs $8 million multi-year deal

Five-division world champion Claressa Shields has signed an $8 million multi-year deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, the promotion company said on Thursday, calling it the richest contract in women's boxing.

The 30-year-old is undefeated in all 17 of her professional bouts and became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a win over Danielle Perkins in February, adding the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles to her WBC belt.

"Today marks a groundbreaking step for women's boxing and for women's sports," Dmitriy Salita said in a news conference in New York on Thursday.

"This is the richest agreement in women's boxing, including a minimum guarantee of $8 million across multiple fights."

Shields, who won middleweight gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, said male gold medallists are typically awarded lucrative contracts when they turn professional.

"When a man has an Olympic gold medal and turns pro they sign him to a million dollar signing bonus, well I didn't get that even though I have two Olympic gold medals," the American said.

"But now I have an $8 million two-year deal with a $3 million dollar signing bonus, and that's before I get inside the ring."

While her opponents under the new deal were not revealed, Shields suggested she would like a fight with fellow American Mikaela Mayer.

"In 2025 or 2026, I would love to fight Mikaela Mayer because of the way she beat Mary Spencer, I'd love to see her throw those punches at me," she added.