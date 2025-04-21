Unseeded Ostapenko shocks world number one Sabalenka in Stuttgart final

STUTTGART, Germany :Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko crushed world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-1 on Monday to win the claycourt title in Stuttgart for her first singles trophy of the year.

It was the Latvian's first title on clay since her 2017 French Open Grand Slam victory while Sabalenka has now lost four finals on Stuttgart's clay after losing the showcase match in 2021-23.

The world number one was no match for her opponent's fierce baseline power while struggling with her first serve throughout.

"Congrats Aryna on a great week," Ostapenko said. "I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so bad," she said in reference to a sponsor's offer of a luxury sports car for the tournament winner.

"Every time I come here I enjoy it so much and thanks everyone for making this week amazing for me. I am really happy today," she said.

In her first claycourt tournament since last year's French Open, the Belarusian was broken in the very first game.

World number 24 Ostapenko, who also ousted world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament, earned another three break points at 4-2 but could not convert any of them with the Belarusian hanging on.

Sabalenka finally carved out her first break only to be broken straight back before Ostapenko clinched the first set.

In the second set the pair traded early breaks but the Latvian powered through, winning 16 of 18 points to break Sabalenka twice and race to a 5-1 lead.

Another erratic Sabelenka service game handed Ostapenko two match points and made sure of her first singles title when she fired a sensational crosscourt forehand winner on a second serve to put down a marker ahead of next month's French Open.