'Unstoppable' Dubois says he's ready to cause chaos and beat Usyk

LONDON :Daniel Dubois said he felt unstoppable and ready to cause chaos when he fights unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Dubois, 27, is the IBF champion while Usyk, 38, holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

The unification fight is a rematch of one that the Londoner lost by a controversial ninth-round knockout in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2023 after Usyk was given time to recover from what the referee ruled was a low blow.

Dubois can become Britain's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 while Usyk is bidding to be a four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time after relinquishing the IBF title last year.

"I've resurrected myself, resurrected my career and now we're on a roll," Dubois told the BBC.

"Unstoppable, I feel like I can't be beat right now. I'm in the prime of my life and I'm going to go through whatever I have to do. We're here now, no more excuses.

"I’ve got to beat him this time and I am going to win. I am going to cause chaos, knockouts, by any means necessary... I am ready. Man, I’m 100 per cent ready.

"As soon as the bell rings my whole approach is just to seek and destroy, bring chaos and get the victory, seize the moment," he added.

The two fighters were due to hold open workouts at a venue near the stadium on Wednesday before the final face-to-face press conference on Thursday.

Promoter Frank Warren, who represents Dubois, has said Usyk would find the Briton a very different opponent to the one he beat before.

"Last time they fought Daniel the boy. This time they're fighting Daniel the man and that's the difference and he'll find that out on Saturday," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"He (Usyk) is the best heavyweight of his generation, but everybody's the best until they get beaten and I think it's his time now."