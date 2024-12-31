Unstoppable Isak can get even better, says Newcastle boss Howe

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak probably does not want the year to end after setting the Premier League alight in December with a scintillating burst of form.

The Swede, who joined Newcastle for a club record 63 million pounds ($78.95 million) in 2022, scored his eighth goal of the month in Monday's 2-0 win at Manchester United - a result that means Eddie Howe's side end the year fifth in the table.

Isak, 25, also has two assists in December when Newcastle won five successive league games to put themselves right in the hunt for a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

"I evaluate his game on a daily basis and I just try to keep pushing him for more," Howe said of the former Real Sociedad striker who took a while to get up to speed this season.

"His game is in a good place. But my job is to find areas in which he can improve. He has all the ingredients in there."

Isak's form has put him on the wish list of some of Europe's biggest clubs and keeping hold of him could well hinge on Newcastle qualifying for next season's Champions League.

He is contracted until 2028 and media reports say Newcastle have slapped a 100 million pounds plus price tag on him.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said on Monday: "I think he is the best striker at this moment in time in the country, purely because I watch (Manchester City's) Erling Haaland a lot who is a world-class striker but his overall play is nowhere near Isak's level at this moment in time."

Howe, asked after the win at Old Trafford whether Isak was nearing his best, said: "He is getting there. His goal was really pleasing, he was where he needs to be in the middle of the six-yard box. He affects games in the way only he can."

Newcastle are the form team in the Premier League and are only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have suddenly hit a rough patch with two consecutive defeats.

Howe is only looking as far as the next game, though - a trip to unpredictable Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"We are going through a spell of tricky away games, Tottenham and then Arsenal, two massive games, but we will approach them as we did this one," he told Sky Sports.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)